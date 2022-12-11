Happier than ever. Kim Kardashian shared her blissful mood with a sweet family photo on Sunday, December 11.

“Fulfilled,” the Skims founder, 42, captioned a beach snap via Instagram.

The photo showed her with daughter North, 9, son Saint, 7, and daughter Chicago, 4, dipping their feet into the ocean, seemingly at sunset. Her youngest child, Psalm, 3, was not pictured. The pic appears to be an edited version of a still she previously posted in July.

Kardashian shares all four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, who she married in 2013. The pair were declared legally single in March, 13 months after the Skkn by Kim founder originally filed for divorce. Their split was finalized in late November.

According to the legal documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, the Kardashians star and the “Famous” rapper will share joint custody with “equal access” to their kids. The divorce settlement also state that the Yeezy designer will pay the reality star $200,000 a month for child support and is responsible for 50 percent of their kids’ educational and security expenses. Additionally, the former couple divided their property assets in accordance with their prenuptial agreement — which also indicated their waiving of spousal support.

“Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids.”

The insider explained to Us that the four children “really do love Kanye and have so much fun with him,” adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would “never want to get in the way” of West’s relationship with the kids.

Kardashian has had to speak out against her ex-husband multiple times this year. In February, she slammed West for his repeated Instagram rants where he criticized his ex’s parenting, including her decision to let North have a TikTok account.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram in February. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

She spoke out again after West made several antisemitic comments, which resulted in him losing several multimillion-dollar deals with Balenciaga, Vogue, Adidas and others.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted at the time. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”