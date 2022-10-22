Separate cheering sections. While both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were present at daughter North’s recent basketball game, they kept their distance.

The Kardashians star, 42, wore a fitted black shirt and leggings as she watched her 9-year-old daughter play with her team on Friday, October 21. Kardashian, who was celebrating her birthday, was spotted with a group of her friends as they sat courtside in the Calabasas, California, gym. The 45-year-old Yeezy designer, for his part, was seen in a different corner of the venue, wearing a brown hoodie and coordinating baseball cap.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and the pair continue to coparent their four children: North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

“We went off and on. You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce,” the Skims mogul said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in April. “I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff. Him and I just took a minute of not talking.”

She added at the time: “And I think in relationships, it’ll be like that. I hope we, you know, are the coparenting goals at the end of the day. … I think we just have a different kind of platform now. But you know, it doesn’t mean that maybe because he expressed himself in a certain way that he’s not an amazing person and amazing friend. I do believe that we’ll have that again. I’m always really hopeful.”

Kardashian was ultimately declared legally single from the “Heartless” performer in March, though West has continued to assert that he cares for her.

“I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” the Chicago native said during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which aired on Friday. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye? I will love her for life, and oddly enough I will protect her.”

Kardashian and the Grammy winner’s attendance at North’s athletic match come shortly after West’s controversial Paris Fashion Week appearance made headlines. The “Stronger” artist and Candace Owens wore matching “White Lives Matter” shirts at his Yeezy runway show earlier this month, quickly sparking criticism over its messaging.

“I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God and just brilliance,” West defended his sartorial choices during a Tucker Carlson Tonight appearance on October 6. “People, they’re looking for an explanation and [they] say, ‘Well, as an artist you don’t have to give an explanation,’ but as a leader, you do. So, the answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s the obvious thing.”

The SKKN founder has not publicly addressed her ex-husband’s recent controversy, though sister Khloé Kardashian chimed in after West compared his actions to their past coparenting struggles.

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” the Good American designer, 38, wrote via Instagram comment after West slammed Kim for allegedly disinviting him to Chicago’s birthday party. “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

Scroll below to see snaps from Kim and West’s outing at North’s extracurricular game: