Team North! During Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s recent basketball game, North had a packed crowd of cheerleaders to watch the match.

“Go North! 🏀,” Natalie Halcro captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram Story photo of the Skims mogul, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian flashing peace signs from their perch in the bleachers, which Kim later reshared. The Kardashians personalities were joined by their respective daughters and several of their nieces. Kim and Khloe supported the 9-year-old’s weekend game alongside Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10.

The SKKN entrepreneur’s youngest daughter, Chicago, sat next to the 38-year-old Good American designer’s little girl. True, whom Khloé shares with ex Tristan Thompson, wore a “Bulls” shirt which seemingly referred to her dad’s current professional NBA team. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter also joined the crew, sitting in front of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s only daughter.

Kim — who also shares sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with the rapper, 45 — has frequently shared special moments with her daughters through the years.

“Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything,” the Selfish author, who began dating Pete Davidson in October 2021, captioned a June Instagram tribute to her firstborn. “There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾.”

Kim’s glowing birthday message came shortly after the mother of four hosted a blowout “Camp North” party for her daughter, in which North and her pals — including cousin Penelope and Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell — were flown out to a wilderness camp for a few days. The group participated in a ropes course, went tubing on a lake and even slept in tents that were decorated with fake blood stains and stuffed animal deer heads.

The Newlyweds alum, 41, and husband Eric Johnson’s oldest daughter, Maxwell, 10, can count North as a close pal.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Simpson exclusively told Us Weekly in April, noting that her 42-year-old spouse even coached the girls’ basketball team. “[North] is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

Simpson and Johnson — who also share son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 3 — told Us that they live in the same neighborhood as Kim and her brood. “That [proximity] makes it easy,” the Open Book author said of their girls’ “fun” friendship.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!