Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Back-to-School Photos of Her 4 Kids

Kim Kardashian is in back-to-school mode!

The reality television star and Skims founder shared sweet snaps of her four kids, North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, all dressed up and ready for their first day back at school via Instagram on Tuesday, September 17. North and Chicago can be seen wearing matching uniforms consisting of a navy polo neck T-shirt and checkered skirt.

“School daze are upon us,” Kardashian, 43, captioned the series of photos.

Kardashian, who shares her four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, recently revealed what her son Saint got up to over the summer while school was out. The Kardashians star revealed via her Instagram Stories in early September that she allowed Saint to launch his own YouTube channel. She made her son sign an extensive handwritten contract between them before allowing him to create the account.

Kardashian shared the contract between mother and son via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 3.

“I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract! lol,” Kardashian captioned a screenshot of Saint’s profile. “Please subscribe!!!”

Kardashian gave fans a glimpse at the homemade contract in a follow-up Instagram Story post, writing, “Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach 😉.”

According to the contract, Saint agreed to “follow my moms [sic] rules in order to have a YouTube channel,” which include not commenting on “personal family information,” not filming any “personal information” and not recording “while North is recording music.” (North is working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, following in her famous father’s footsteps. The title is a nod to West’s debut album, The College Dropout, released in 2004.)

While some of the contract’s text is covered up by Kardashian’s caption, it goes on to read, “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on September 9, Kardashian said the YouTube channel has helped Saint and North bond.

“I will say it has brought him and North closer together because she’s filming his content and making him do challenges,” Kardashian said. “I filmed some behind the scenes and it’s actually a blessing in disguise.”

“I was fighting against this, but it’s working in my favor,” she added of Saint’s new hobby.