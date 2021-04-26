The more, the merrier! Kim Kardashian’s four children have many mini cars at their disposal.

“Garage,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned a Saturday, April 24, Instagram photo of the little ones’ epic set-up, from an orange Ferrari to a red Mustang.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau called the reality star “parent goals” in the comments, while another of the E! personality’s Instagram followers noted that North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months, have “a better car collection than most adults.”

The Los Angeles native, who shares her children with estranged husband Kanye West, previously showed their kids’ playroom. “I’m cleaning out for the night and just because you guys always say my house is so minimal, you guys haven’t seen my playroom,” the Selfish author said on her Instagram Story in February 2020. “We have our stage here where the kids often have a band. Over here is our projector so they watch movies while they sit in the playroom. We have our sing-along microphones and instruments. North plays violin.”

After giving a glimpse of the “little toys” her youngest son likes, the KKW Beauty creator showed the O.M.G. dolls her eldest is “obsessed with,” as well as Chicago’s baby carriers and Saint’s “color-coordinated” trains.

“We also have this whole organized situation of slime, bubbles and crayons,” the makeup mogul added. “[There are] stamps, markers. Everything — and then an entire costume section. This is all headpieces and crowns. This is our Moana Hawaiian section, furry animal section, our princess shoes section. It’s a pretty organized area. So this is where my kids have fun.”

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm’s cousins are no stranger to mini vehicles and playrooms of their own. Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, 3, and Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, also 3, both have houses in their backyards.

When the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 36, showed True’s baby Bentley in July 2019, she was accused of overspending by her Instagram followers. “I hear you,” Khloé replied at the time. “I personally don’t believe that all we ‘do is spend money on worthless materialism.’ I’m not here to prove what I do or don’t do. But what I can say is that I’m able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night. I’m able to do that because I know I’m a good person and life is all about balance.”