



Kim Kardashian doesn’t have any expectations when it comes to her four children’s gender expression.

“It’s very traditional with what they gravitate toward,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, told The Cut on Monday, November 25. “I haven’t shown them. I haven’t tried to sway any decision. I would be extremely supportive of whatever my children wanted and felt they wanted to play with and wear. I’m very open like that.”

The reality star, who shares North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, 6 months, with Kanye West, went on to say that she hasn’t “dealt with that on a personal level,” except for stories she has heard from Caitlyn Jenner about her childhood.

“Her transition, I think, was a huge moment in this decade,” the makeup mogul explained. “We received so many letters and messages from people who have been through something similar. That was really a moment for me where I felt like, ‘Wow, I’m so proud of our show.’ We showed so much of that and our feelings and what we were going through, whether some of us were upset or confused or whatever. We really showed all of it because that’s naturally what you go through. I was so nervous for Caitlyn just because I thought people were going to be nasty to her.”

The Secrets of My Life author, 70, opened up about her transition in 2015, saying, “So many people go through life and they never deal with their own issues — no matter what the issues are — ours happen to be gender identity. But, how many people go through life and just waste an entire life cause they’d never deal with themselves to be who they are.”

The former athlete added, “You go through all this stuff and you start learning kind of the pressure that women are under all the time about their appearance.”

Kardashian, who wed West, 42, in 2014, went on to say that being the mother of four African-American kids has inspired some of her recent criminal justice reform. “It definitely has a lot to do with it,” the KKW Beauty creator told the outlet. “I want my children to have a fair life.”