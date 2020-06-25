On the road to recovery. Kimberly Van Der Beek opened up about how “tough” her miscarriage and blood transfusions have been on her body.

“A few seconds from my trip to the ER,” the Washington native, 38, captioned a Thursday, June 25, video of herself shivering and taking deep breaths with her eyes closed. “Having had two blood transfusions in the last 7 months has been tough on my body. PLEASE if you have NATURAL TIPS to help integrate new blood, I’m all ears.”

James Van Der Beek’s wife went on to describe her symptoms, writing, “My biggest issues right now is my head really hurts (not like a headache — like new blood hurt), and I feel another infection in my respiratory system creeping up (no, I don’t have [coronavirus], I was tested), which also happened after new blood last time. It was a really tough two weeks and I am changing the story this time.”

Not only does Kimberly have “incredible healers” in her life, but she has been getting “trusted wellness tips from Instagram.” She concluded her caption by asking for suggestions, promising to share them with her followers.

The producer went on to post a picture of her oil of oregano pill bottle on her Instagram Story, writing, “New blood can take a toll on the system. Last time infection took over my body. This time that’s not happening [because] this is my best friend right now.”

James, 43, revealed on Saturday, June 20, that Kimberly had suffered her second pregnancy loss in seven months.

“After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant,” the actor wrote via Instagram. “This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum added, “We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions. And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life — but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) — something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We’ve got to take better care of each other.”

The couple previously shared their November 2019 miscarriage when he appeared on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars.

The Connecticut native and Kimberly tied the knot in 2010 and share Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2.