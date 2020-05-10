The perfect fit! Kimora Lee Simmons made the big decision to adopt her 10-year-old son, Gary, and it’s been a seamless transition for the whole family.

“I’m blessed and super fortunate to have a boy like him and it’s been a very painless sensation. He just dropped in like he was born there,” the Baby Phat CEO, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 7, in promotion of her Courtside Capsules collection — the first-ever capsule collection for women at Foot Locker.

Simmons explained that adoption had been on her mind “for many years” until the opportunity to adopt Gary came about “through family.” Although Gary entered the brood at an older age, the fashion designer said that he’s had no problem adjusting.

“We’re a big group, a loud group,” Simmons told Us. “Everyone’s always screaming to me, ‘Mom, mom help me do this, do that’ all the time. ‘Mom, mom, mom.’ So he, in that sense, has blended right in.”

The Missouri native is also the mother of her 5-year-old son, Wolfe, 10-year-old son Kenzo, whom she welcomed with her ex Djimon Hounsou, and daughters Aoki, 17, and Ming, 20, with her ex-husband, Russell Simmons.

Us broke the news in January that Kimora had welcomed Gary into her family.

“He joins the family as Kimora’s two daughters have gone off to college,” the Kimora: House of Fab star’s rep told Us at the time. “Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at NYU, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard. Both have started their college careers and join Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons. Kimora now has all boys at home. Gary joins sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner.”

Besides being a busy mom of five and running her fashion empire, Kimora is also working in collaboration with Freedom Shield Foundation — along with her daughters Ming and Aoki —to distribute meals to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

With reporting by Marc Lupo