Talk about playground drama — Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel revealed that their kids butted heads in classic kindergarten fashion.

Dunst, 41, made an appearance on the Thursday, April 4, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and discussed what went down between her eldest son, Ennis, 5, and Kimmel’s youngest son, Billy, 6.

“They had a fight, you know?” Kimmel, 56, began. “Did you hear about this?”

“I heard in our parent-teacher conference. Ms. Julie told me about it,” Dunst responded. “I know that Billy was sitting in a chair and Ennis then went to sharpen a pencil or something. Came back, saw there was an empty chair and sat in it, and Billy came back and was mad that Ennis was in his chair.”

Kimmel confirmed he heard a “similar story” about the kerfuffle, adding that both Ennis and Billy “cried.” Dunst emphasized that this was the “only drama” she’s heard about between the classmates.

Chair seating drama aside, the talk show host noted that his son, who he shares with wife Molly McNearney, has been getting positive reviews from his teacher. “We got to the parent-teacher conference and we’re like, ‘Really? Oh, he’s such a good listener?’” Kimmel recounted. “And then we’ll go home and go, ‘Your teacher said you were a great listener.’ And he’s very proud of himself, like, ‘Why are you not a good listener here at our house?'”

Dunst, for her part, quipped that her younger son, James, 2, is currently “out of control,” likening him to a “baby Chris Farley” because of the way he walks around.

“He’s just hilarious. He is. He’s just like a crazy little dude,” she said.

The Spider-Man actress and her husband, Jesse Plemons, welcomed James in 2021. Dunst shared the news while speaking to The New York Times that same year, calling her baby boy the “Big Kahuna.” She added, “He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel.”

The parents have shared insight into their family life over the years, with Plemons, 36, calling James “so sweet” in an interview with British GQ shortly after he was born.

“It’s so, so wild and wonderful to see our eldest son with him, you know. It’s hard to put into words, other than just like very, very cheesy words,” he gushed. “But it’s so beautiful, and he’s been so understanding, with us dividing our attention. He had a few little slip-ups, but that’s to be expected, you know? And yeah, our little guy — or little, very big guy.”

Kimmel, meanwhile, is also the father of daughter Jane, 9, with McNearney. He shares two older kids with ex-wife Gina Maddy.