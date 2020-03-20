Doing it differently. Kourtney Kardashian has shifted her priorities after finding herself “really unhappy” as a working mom.

“I feel like I’ve finally gotten to the place where I can balance being a mom and working,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, told Jason Kennedy in a Friday, March 20, clip of In the Room. “I’ve always done both obviously, but it used to be where I would work a lot more and so I really shifted my focus. My kids have always been my top priority, but I never had time with them after school to do their homework or after-school activities. They all need one-on-one time with me so making an effort to do something, it’s time consuming. It’s my whole life.”

The reality star, who shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick went on to tell the entertainment journalist, 38: “I was feeling just really unhappy. I felt like I was on a hamster wheel. I felt like something needed to change.”

In September 2019, the Poosh creator explained to E! News why she still does like her brood to see her in “work mode.”

“It’s interesting because I used to, as a working mom, really try to separate work from my mom time,” the Los Angeles native said at the time. “I recently thought it’s a great thing for my kids to be able to see me in working mode. Even at our Poosh event, I had Penelope come. She really wanted to spend the day with me and I thought, ‘You know what? Let her see her mom in action.’”

Kardashian hopes that her lifestyle brand empowers “women to be able to follow what their passions are.” She told the outlet: “It’s been really fulfilling for me.”

The E! personality announced two months later that she is taking a break from her family’s reality show to “spend more time as a mom and put more of [her] energy there.”

She explained to Entertainment Tonight in November 2019: “I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”