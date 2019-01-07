Kris Jenner is a vault! The businesswoman, 63, played coy on Saturday, January 5, when she was asked about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby news. “It’s always a full house,” Jenner told Extra with a laugh.

Us Weekly broke the news on January 2 that Kardashian, 38, and the rapper, 41, are expecting their fourth child — a boy — via surrogate in May. The couple are already parents of North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months.

Kardashian and West will not be using the same gestational surrogate who delivered Chicago. “They had some issues that came up with the last agency,” a source told Us. “Especially with sensitive information being released to the public.”

Kardashian hinted about the baby’s sex when she appeared on model Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast in October.

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused … She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world,’” the KKW Beauty founder quipped. “She said to me the other day, ‘Mom, … I Have a great plan. We just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone so the girls can been this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’”

Though the E! personality will have her hands full with four, she will be able to handle the chaos. “Kim is the energizer bunny. I don’t know where she gets her energy, but she’s non-stop,” Jenner told Us in August. “Once she puts her kids to bed, she’s still working.”

Jenner, who has 9 grandchildren, knows she’s lucky that she gets to watch them grow up in real time instead of on FaceTime. “We’re together every day because we’re filming together every day,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Us in July. “The grandkids all come over to my house and swim.”

According to Jenner, all of the children were born to be on TV. “I think everybody’s got their own little personalities,” she shared with Us at the time. But North gets especially animated when the cameras start rolling. “North is a force to be reckoned with,” Jenner quipped. “I will say that. She is amazing.”

