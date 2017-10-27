Multitasking! Kristen Bell didn’t know that she was going to be projected on a 200-inch screen when she Skyped with the Bad Moms cast years ago. And because of that, the actress decided to pump breast milk during the table read.

“Kristen Bell is on a giant screen Skyped in. And as we’re reading the script you just see her face just getting closer and closer into the screen and the rest of her body is getting out of the screen,” Mila Kunis recalled during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, October 27.

“I didn’t know I was on a movie projector,” Bell, 37, chimed in. “I would have loved the heads up.”

Kunis, 34, and Bell were joined by their fellow costar Kathryn Hahn on the daytime talk show. Bell, who shares daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, with husband Dax Shepard, broke down what she was thinking about at the time.

“I thought it was like, ‘We’re gonna Skype in and be on a computer!’ And I was home because I wasn’t going early because I still had a little one and I needed to pump. I’m sorry, when you gotta do it you gotta do it,” the Veronica Mars alum explained. “And I thought, ‘They’re not going to care. Also it’s not going to be very loud.'”

“I didn’t realize I was on a 200-inch screen on speakers in a conference room,” she added. “I thought it was someone’s computer.”

Hahn, 44, quipped: “There is no mistaking that sound.”

The Bad Moms sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, hits theaters on November 1.

