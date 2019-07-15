



A mom’s motivation. Kristen Bell revealed that her daughters with Dax Shepard played a huge role in her decision to play Veronica Mars again.

“I’m here a lot of hours, which means, logistically, I’m away from my kids more hours,” the actress told Access on Friday, July 12, on the set of the Hulu show. “I’m missing four or five bedtimes a week. And when I decided to take on [this role], I was like, ‘You know what, now that I went back and reread the scripts and watched the show, I want my girls to have this character in their life.’”

The Good Place star, who shares Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, with her husband, 44, added, “I made the choice as a mom, now — which was really hard — to go, ‘I’m gonna miss a couple bedtimes for a couple months, because I want this character to exist in the world.’ I want her to be a zeitgeist. I want girls to reference her, I want girls to feel like her.”

Veronica Mars aired from 2004 to 2007 for four seasons. Bell confirmed in September 2018 that the hit show would be returning for an eight-episode revival on Hulu.

“Attention all Marshmallows: BREAKING NEWS!!!!!” the Golden Globe nominee wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are OFFICIALLY back in business!!! A new #veronicamars series is coming back, on @hulu !!!! Veronica has always been a super hero without a Cape. And I think she’s exactly what the world needs right now. Thank you to all my fellow marshmallows who stayed excited. Thank you to @hulu for the opportunity. I hope we’re still friends after I taser I you.”

Her costar, Jason Dohring, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively in June 2019 about his character Logan’s dynamic with Veronica.

“She’s in a different place than she was, and he’s sort of the balance to what she’s going through,” the actor, 37, explained to Us last month. “She’s become a bit hardened by all the stuff she’s seen, and that creates some struggles for them.”

Veronica Mars will hit the streaming site on Friday, July 26.

