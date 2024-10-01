Kristin Cavallari‘s custody arrangement with ex Jay Cutler has changed.

During the Tuesday, October 1, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Cavallari, 37, made a rare comment about coparenting with former NFL pro Cutler while reflecting on her split from Mark Estes.

“I have no interest in getting back into the dating world right now. I also don’t know how much time I have for dating,” she noted. “When I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex and I had every other week off from my kids and that’s changed.”

Cavallari, who shares kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with Cutler, 41, didn’t clarify how their agreement has shifted.

“So I’m really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and work,” she continued. “Happiness for me is peace and peace for me is making this home exactly how I want it. I’m a homebody — I really am. Being home and cooking and having friends over. Those things make me happy. Beyond that, I don’t really have a lot of time for anything else.”

The former reality star has offered glimpses into her dynamic with Cutler after their split. In April 2020, Cavallari announced her divorce from the former athlete after seven years of marriage.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

Cutler later revealed how difficult the dating scene had become since he was last single. “The whole landscape has changed. There are apps, there’s Twitter, there’s Instagram, it’s a whole different ball game,” the athlete, who has since been linked to Samantha Robertson, detailed during an episode of his “Uncut With Jay Cutler” podcast in August 2021. “You’re not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn’t exist anymore.”

The Laguna Beach alum, meanwhile, stood by her decision to pull the plug on her marriage. (Cavallari cited “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for her divorce in April 2020 court documents.)

“The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce. But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now,” Cavallari explained during an episode of “The School of Greatness” podcast in June 2022.

She concluded: “My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself,” she added. “I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids — and support them and encourage them — that’s the most important thing.”

Earlier on Tuesday’s podcast episode, Cavallari broke down what led to her split from Estes after less than a year of dating.

“It’s hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it’s not right, and it’s not because of love lost or something bad happened,” she explained. “He’s been the best boyfriend I’ve ever had. I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he’s young. … I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience.”