Pregnant Kylie Jenner hid her baby bump under a loose sweatshirt as she posed for a photo with her mom, Kris Jenner, on Snapchat on Sunday, October 29.

The mom-to-be, who’s expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, also shared a series of videos and pics showing off some new Lip Kit colors, including one called Boy Bye and another named Goals, on Saturday, October 28.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the 20-year-old is quietly prepping for the arrival of her baby girl, decorating a nursery and stocking up on essentials with the help of her mom and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

“She’s been resting a lot and keeping things low-key,” a pal told Us earlier this week. “Kylie has been exhausted lately.”

Multiple sources tell Us that the “Goosebumps” rapper, 25, has been by his pregnant girlfriend’s side at home. “They’re doting and kind with each other,” one told Us. “It’s cool to see.”

The couple, who were spotted grabbing lunch in Houston earlier this week, sweetly held hands when they joined her sister Kendall Jenner and NBA star Blake Griffin for a double date at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights on October 15.

But there’s another sibling Kylie is leaning on as she preps for motherhood — her fellow new mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian, who is expecting her first child, a boy, with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old has been her little sister’s “rock” an insider told Us, adding that they are “so elated to be pregnant at the same time.”

