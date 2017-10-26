Road trip! Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, traveled to his hometown of Houston earlier this week. They were spotted grabbing lunch at MOD Pizza on Tuesday, October 24.

“Kylie checked out the stuff and then said she wanted a pepperoni pizza and headed back to the car,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “Travis stayed inside for a little and joked around with the staff that was working there. Someone asked him if he was Travis Scott and he jokingly said no, and then finally admitted it was him.”

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, “seemed to be in good spirits,” the onlooker tells Us, adding that Scott, 25, returned to the pizzeria a few minutes after leaving to retrieve Jenner’s phone, which she accidentally left inside.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the “Goosebumps” rapper also stopped at a Jersey Mike’s submarine sandwich shop for a bite to eat during their trip, a second source tells Us.

This wasn’t the pair’s first trip to Texas. Soon after they began dating in April, they attended a Houston Rockets game and shopped at a local mall together.

These days, Jenner has been quietly preparing for the arrival of her baby girl. “She’s been resting a lot and keeping things low-key,” a pal exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Kylie has been exhausted lately.”

Through it all, Scott has been by her side. “They’re extremely sweet and very, very happy,” another source told Us. “They’re doting and kind with each other. It’s cool to see.”

