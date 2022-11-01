Kylie Jenner Recalls Sharing 'Too Much' of Herself on Social Media Before Kids

Doing what is right for her. Kylie Jenner candidly addressed her decision to limit time on social media since becoming a mom.

“I think that when I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me,” the reality star, 25, recalled during an episode of Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin)’s YouTube series Who’s in my Bathroom?! uploaded on Monday, October 31. “So, I decided to push back a little bit.”

Jenner, who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and an 8-month-old son with Travis Scott, noted that her “priorities” shifted when she expanded her family.

“I really have real-life s—t to do now. I think before when I was on social media, I would dedicate my whole life to that,” she recalled. “I would wake up. I would Snapchat my breakfast. I just can’t do that anymore.”

The beauty mogul also weighed in on receiving hate online, saying, “I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet because millions of people have said things about me, decided who I am that’s not even me. It’s hard to just swallow that. My friends and my family know who I am, so that’s really all that matters.”

Jenner, who rose to fame following the success of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, took a break from social media ahead of her first child’s birth.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the California native wrote via Instagram in February 2018 alongside a lengthy video documenting her pregnancy. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

The TV personality, who has been dating Scott, 31, on and off since 2017, gave birth to her second baby in February. One month after her son’s arrival, Jenner took to social media to discuss her postpartum journey.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she explained via Instagram in March. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO added: “It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. … I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”