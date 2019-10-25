Kylie Jenner Posts Throwback Pregnancy Pic: ‘Baking’ Stormi Was ‘Special’





Walking down memory lane! Kylie Jenner shared a throwback Polaroid taken during her pregnancy on Friday, October 25.

“I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator, 22, captioned the social media upload. “Baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life. I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. Women really are amazing. Tag a strong woman in your life.”

In the profile picture, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sat in a white sports bra and matching underwear, gazing down at her bare baby bump.

She and Travis Scott welcomed their baby girl, Stormi, in February 2018 after keeping the makeup mogul’s pregnancy under wraps.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the Kylie Skin creator wrote on Instagram at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

The California native went on to write, “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

She and Scott, 28, are currently coparenting their daughter after splitting earlier this month. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” Jenner tweeted following their breakup. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”