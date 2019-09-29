



On the mend. Kylie Jenner posted a sweet video on Saturday, September 28, of her daughter, Stormi Webster, blowing her a kiss while she recovers from an unspecified illness.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, appears to be in bed with her 19-month-old, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott. Stormi blows her mom a kiss, sticks out her tongue and gently butts her head into Jenner’s phone.

Us Weekly confirmed that Jenner was admitted into a Los Angeles hospital for medical supervision on Wednesday, September 25. According to TMZ, her father, Caitlyn Jenner, was by her side.

Her illness caused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to miss a number of scheduled appearances. She was meant to appear at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, along with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Although she was listed on the Emmys’ seating chart with her sisters, the reality TV star was a no-show.

On Wednesday, September 25, she shared on Twitter that she also wouldn’t be able to attend the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week.

“Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with [Balmain creative director] Olivier [Rousteing],” she wrote. “Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

The Kylie X Balmain Collection, which dropped on Friday, September 27, features an eyeshadow palette with nine new shades, a matte liquid lipstick, lip liner and lip glosses.

Even though Kylie was unable to attend, momager Kris Jenner attended the show front row.

