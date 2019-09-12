



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, started by calling out her 19-month-old on the biggest mess she’s made. “Recently, she’s really into M&Ms,” the makeup mogul revealed in the Wednesday, September 11, segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She gets the M&Ms and she melts them in her hands. And you puts them all over my white couch, huh?”

Besides admitting that she has a strange fear of “dust in a cup … getting in [her] system” and that her boyfriend, Travis Scott, smells like “fresh shower, fresh cologne … [and] weed,” the reality star gushed about the rapper’s relationship with their toddler.

“When him and Stormi play together, it’s the most funny thing ever,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator said. “They scream and they yell and he makes her fly all over the house. They have so much fun together.”

When the E! personality asked her little one who loves her the most, Stormi replied, “Daddy!” Her mom shook her head, saying, “Every time.”

She and the Grammy nominee, 28, welcomed their baby girl in February 2018. On Friday, September 6, Jenner said that her daughter is “the perfect mixture” of both of them. “She’s such a good baby,” she told DeGeneres, 61. “She’s definitely, like, a little rager. She loves music. While [the audience was] dancing, she was [backstage] dancing.”

The California native celebrated Scott on Father’s Day in June, writing on Instagram: “Happy Father’s Day @travisscott. I love the love you share with our daughter. Thank you for all that you do. Today we celebrate you.”

He added with a post of his own: “The day mommy made me a daddy I couldn’t wait to spend everyday with u to conquer this planet.”

