Mommy’s little helper! Kylie Jenner had the support of her daughter Stormi following her wisdom teeth removal procedure.

“Hi. I got my wisdom teeth taken out,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, shared alongside a snap of a TV screen to her Instagram Stories on Monday, February 17. “This sucks.”

In a video post that followed, Jenner was seen cuddling up with her 2-year-old while in bed. “Are you taking care of mommy? Are you taking care of me?” the beauty mogul asked Stormi in the video. “Have you been taking care of me?”

“Yeah!” Stormi excitedly replied, while her mother added, “You have!”

The sweet clip was followed by a video of Jenner and her toddler making their way down a staircase. Jenner gave fans a glimpse at Stormi’s counting skills, but the little girl got slightly mixed up for a moment when she made the jump from nine to 20. She soon got back on track when the beauty mogul joined in to help her child continue counting.

Jenner welcomed Stormi in February 2018 with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, whom she split from in October 2019 after two years together. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in February, she opened up about what it’s like to coparent with her former flame.

“We’re like best friends,” she explained to the publication. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Jenner, who has achieved billionaire status through her business ventures, has discussed the challenges of balancing motherhood alongside her career. “It’s hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes,” she said in a YouTube video in October 2019 of her touring her Kylie Cosmetics office. “So that’s why I made [Stormi] a bedroom here, so she can be with me and still have fun.”

Last February, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that Jenner “is absolutely obsessed with being a mom.” In addition, a separate source told Us in February 2018 that Jenner is “a very hands-on mom and very involved.”

Caitlyn Jenner praised her daughter’s parenting abilities while speaking exclusively to Us in November 2019. “I’m around Kylie probably the most of all the kids,” the 70-year-old Olympian told Us at the time. “Little Stormi is a wonderful little kid, [and Kylie] is a wonderful mom. She’s totally dedicated to her.”