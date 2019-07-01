



No big deal! Kylie Jenner’s 17-month-old daughter, Stormi, appeared on the July/August cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia along with her mom and grandma, Kris Jenner.

“Here’s to STRONG WOMEN!” the Kylie Cosmetics creator, 21, captioned a Monday, July 1, Instagram preview of the cover. “May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.”

In the stylized shot of the trio in leopard-print outfits, the momager, 63, stood in a dress and tights, while her daughter knelt in a pantsuit with her little one on her lap.

The makeup mogul shared two alternative covers of the magazine as well, featuring only Kylie and her mom. “Harpers Bazaar Arabia cover with my favorite person,” the Kylie Skin creator wrote. She added, “Brb building an empire.”

The E! personality spoke about her toddler in the issue, revealing: “When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me. Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi.”

Kylie went on to say that motherhood made her even more aware of her job as a “role model” to her followers. “I do understand how many young women look up to me and that I have to think about everything that I put on the Internet, or what example I want to set for my daughter,” she said. “Especially now that I’ve had her, I think about that a lot more.”

The reality star and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed Stormi in February 2018 after keeping the pregnancy under wraps.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!