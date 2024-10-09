Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent is loving life as the mother of two.

“Two weeks ago, on September 3rd, I welcomed my second baby girl, Sosa Kent. I’ve been open about my dream of this moment — at 10:13pm the moment came true,” Kent wrote via Instagram in September 2024. “My little dream baby entered the world. I am completely in love with her. We all are. Sosa, you have no idea what you have brought into my life. I am blessed to call myself your mama. Welcome to our crazy world, boo boo. We are so happy you’re here 💕.”

Kent, who previously welcomed daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett in 2021, was candid about her decision to use intrauterine insemination (IUI) and a sperm donor for her second baby.

“I felt this need to start talking about it, because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant,” she told Cosmopolitan in January 2024. “If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”

Keep scrolling to see all the cutest pictures of Kent’s daughter Sosa so far:

Sister Kisses

Kent shared an adorable snap of Ocean kissing little Sosa on the cheek in September 2024.

“Ocean is absolutely obsessed with Sosa,” the reality TV personality wrote via her Instagram Story earlier that month. “It was love at first sight.”

Cozy Cutie

“You can find me on the 9th cloud ☁️ 💕,” Kent captioned a September 2024 Instagram photo of Sosa snoozing with her arms over her head while Ocean kissed her tiny hand.

Family Time

Kent snuggled up on the couch with Ocean next to her and baby Sosa in her arms.