Baby No. 3? Lance Bass and Michael Turchin aren’t on the same page when it comes to expanding their family.

“I’m ready to have a third, like, right now,” the former ‘NSync member, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 21, while attending Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump à Paris restaurant opening in Las Vegas.

The Mississippi native went on to say that his husband, 35, wants to wait “a couple years” to have a third child, adding, “He is like, ‘Can I have a lot of sleep first and then can we decide?’ … I’m like, ‘Fine.’”

The Out of Sync author and Turchin welcomed their twins, Alexander and Violet, now 6 months, in October 2021 via surrogate.

“The baby dragons have arrived!!” Bass wrote via Instagram at the time. “I cannot express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

In a post of his own, the artist wrote, “Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!! They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with. Our hearts our full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”

Since the little ones’ arrivals, the dancer’s ex bandmates have met the infants.

“All the guys have come over and seen the guy and girl,” the Lance Bass Productions creator told Us on Thursday of Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone. “It’s great. They’re family. They’re going to be uncles for life for them.”

The On the Line star gushed that Alexander and Violet’s “personalities are starting to shine,” saying, “They’re still so little, so who knows what they’re going to end up being. The boy is just … a sweet little happy kid, and our girl is definitely the one that’s in charge and making sure everything is right. She’s definitely going to be wearing the pants in the family.”

Bass and Turchin are expecting their lives to “get even crazier” with the newborns recently learning how to flip over.

“That kind of scares me because I know that means crawling is next,” the singer, who wed the Florida native in December 2014 in Los Angeles, said of their “mobile” little ones. “They are awesome.”

With reporting by Lindsay Feldman

