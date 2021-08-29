From bandmates to babysitters! Lance Bass wouldn’t be opposed to his former ‘NSync members watching his and Michael Turchin’s twin babies.

While the singer, 42, initially told Us Weekly exclusively that Joey [Fatone] and Justin [Timberlake] would “of course” be the best options, he clarified, “I was going to say [not] Chris [Kirkpatrick], but no, he’s such a good father. I mean, he’s raised such a great kid. So yeah, I think all of them would be incredible babysitters.”

Fatone, 44, Timberlake, 40, and Kirkpatrick, 49, have all given the Out of Sync author advice ahead of his babies’ arrival — and they’ve said “the exact same thing” as everyone else.

“They say, ‘You are not going to sleep,’” the Mississippi native told Us Spirit Halloween’s search for a Chief Spirit Officerwhile . “’That is the worst part, and that’s what can drive you crazy at times. It’s just the sleep deprivation. So as much as you can,’ they said. ‘Take a nap here, try to get sleep because that’s gonna really just make you a better father.’”

He and Turchin, 34, announced in June that they have two babies on the way via surrogate. The couple went through nine donors before their 10th worked.

Now, the pair text their surrogate “pretty much every other day.” Bass told Us, “We call her our angel mom, and she’s just been so lovely. Every time she has an appointment, we see it and she sends the sonogram. … She’s just been a Godsend.”

The On the Line star noted that he is “not grossed out” by birth and would love to be in the delivery room with their gestational carrier.

“I love that kind of stuff,” the Grammy nominee gushed. “I was in the room when my best friend was giving birth, and it was crazy because it was a natural birth that then turned into a C-section. So I got to see both types of birth and cut the cord and everything. … I’m a geek for that.”

While in the delivery room, the dad-to-be doesn’t want any ‘NSync music played, explaining to Us, “That would just be weird. I get embarrassed. … It’s kind of like the feeling I get when someone sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to me at a restaurant. I just get so mad.”

Bass added that he hopes his little ones arrive earlier than their November due date since he already has Halloween costumes picked out. The songwriter encouraged fans to enter Spirit Halloween’s contest, gushing, “Ten thousand dollars in cash and free costumes for a whole decade? That’s incredible.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp