Larsa Pippen has her reasons for giving daughter Sophia $2,500 in allowance.

“You guys understand, like, L.A. is super expensive,” Larsa, 49, said during the Real Housewives of Miami reunion, which aired on Thursday, March 7. So, like, after school, she orders food or Uber or, like, you know, buys presents for her friends’ birthdays.”

Larsa shares Sophia, 15, with ex-husband Scottie Pippen, alongside sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18. Sophia currently lives full-time with her dad in Los Angeles, where she attends high school. Larsa, meanwhile, is based in Miami.

During the RHOM reunion, Larsa pointed out that Sophia also earns her own money.

“I have a deal with FashionNova, and they gave her a deal [too] and she was the face for Oscar de la Renta,” Larsa quipped. “She literally makes money, you know?”

While host Andy Cohen and fellow Housewife Kiki Barth were shocked at the amount of dough that Sophia receives each month, others can see Larsa’s perspective.

“I think that one thing we can all say, you know, about Larsa, she can have many faults, but she’s a good mom, you know?” costar Adriana de Moura noted.

Larsa’s daughter chose to start high school in L.A. over Miami.

“Sophia is a freshman in high school. She wanted to go to school in LA this year,” Larsa said during a January episode of RHOM. “For me, Miami is home. Like, that’s where my heart and my soul is, and Sophia loves being in L.A., and so it’s OK. You know, her dad is there … and she’s happy. That’s the only thing that I care about.”

While Sophia primarily lives with the basketball icon, 58, she still goes “back and forth” between L.A. and Miami to spend time with Larsa.

Larsa, for her part, previously told Us Weekly in January that her “favorite title is to be a mom.”

“I love being a mom. I love my kids so much,” she exclusively told Us before adding that all four of her kids have a “great relationship” with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan. “I feel like he’s actually closer to my boys than he is with Sophia.”

She continued, “They just have so much in common with basketball and just helping guide them and when it comes down to [being] sneakerheads. And my kids love asking him for advice on shoes and clothes and all that good stuff.”

Larsa and Marcus, 33, have been dating on and off since 2022.