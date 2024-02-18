Lifestyle blogger Laura Merritt Walker and husband David Walker are “humbled” by the support they’ve received since the death of their 3-year-old son, Callahan.

Merritt Walker — who runs the popular Instagram account Merritt & Style with sister Cristie Merritt Taylor — shared her and David’s message of gratitude in an Instagram Story on Sunday, February 18.

The message was accompanied by a link to a Spotify playlist titled “Cal Bear,” a nickname for Callahan. Merritt Walker said the playlist had been a “blessing” in the days since her youngest son’s accidental death.

“Hi family,” the statement began. “We wanted to share a playlist we have put together. It has been on repeat in our home. The truth of these songs is blessing us every day. These are songs that we have loved in our family for years and each hold a special place to us. We hope they can bless you and meet you wherever you are at God is good. We are learning to praise Him in the valley and the mountaintop all the same.”

Related: Stars We've Lost in 2024 Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

The playlist consists of 10 songs, starting with Lauren Daigle’s “Rescue,” along with tracks from Hillsong UNITED, Hillsong Worship, Bethel Music, Maverick City Music and more.

“We are humbled by the love and support of this community,” Merritt Walker’s statement continued. “Thank you for your love, messages and prayers for our whole family. We cannot tell how grateful we are and how they are helping carry us through the impossible.” The post concluded, “With all our love and appreciation, Laura & David.”

The Merritt & Style blogger and her husband released a joint statement via Instagram on Monday, February 12 announcing that Callahan died in a “tragic accident” the week before. The couple also share sons Beckham, 10, and Chamberlain, 7.

“We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week,” Laura and David wrote. “He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family. Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy.”

Related: Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids' 1st Words Baby babble! Prince Harry, Fergie and more celebrity parents have revealed their kids’ epic first words over the years. The Duke of Sussex welcomed his son, Archie, with Meghan Markle in May 2019, and his first word was “three syllables,” Harry told James Corden nearly two years later. Not only did the little one say […]

Alongside the statement, the couple included photos and video of Callahan, including a black-and-white image of the three holding hands in what appears to be a hospital bed. The Merritt Walker family did not share any further details regarding their son’s accident.

In the statement, the couple shared that they had taken “comfort knowing [Callahan] is being held in the arms of Jesus” and asked for “prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time.”

The Frisco Texas Fire Department confirmed to E! News and People that they recently responded to a call from the Walker family regarding a drowning but declined to provide further details.