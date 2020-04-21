The road to recovery. Laura Prepon described how she helped herself heal following her miscarriage.

“I started doing a lot of self-talk,” the actress, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, April 17, while promoting her book, You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood. “I really started holding my body parts and telling myself, ‘I love you,’ saying, ‘I love you arms. I love you head. I love you face. I love you neck,’ going through every single body part. I would do this talk every day, and I meant it. I truly meant it.”

The Orange Is the New Black alum added that saying the words out loud really made a difference. “There’s something about going to a place by yourself, like a room, closing the door and saying that to yourself,” the New Jersey native explained. “It really does heal that tether. I would do that day after day for five minutes every day.”

The That ‘70s Show alum began this ritual after suffering a pregnancy loss between the arrival of her 2-year-old daughter, Ella, and her 1-month-old son. (Prepon has yet to share her youngest’s name).

The Girl on the Train star experienced “constant” shame after the miscarriage, she admitted to Us. “I was angry at myself,” Prepon said. “I was angry at my body. … Sometimes these things just happen and they don’t make sense and that’s hard to come to terms with.”

In October 2019, Prepon announced that she and her husband, Ben Foster, were expecting baby No. 2. “We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful,” the then-pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time.

“When I got pregnant with my son, I would do that talk every single day and especially talk to my belly,” the Stash Plan author told Us. “I would talk to him and just put this intention there that it’s safe. I would say it out loud.”

While the Screen Actors Guild Award winner was “scared something was going to happen” to the baby-to-be, he arrived in February and is “perfect, healthy and wonderful.”

Prepon’s latest book, You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood, was published on April 7.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi