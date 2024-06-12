Levi Wright’s mom, Kallie, shared the sweet nickname she gave her 3-year-old son, who died in a tragic toy tractor accident this month.

“We love you Beans!” Kallie wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 11, alongside a video montage of her late son. The clips show Levi growing up, from the moment he was born in the hospital to his time riding horses and playing with dogs.

Kallie, along with her husband, rodeo star Spencer Wright, opened up about their son’s death in an obituary posted via Facebook on June 7. “[Levi] passed away June 2, 2024, after a two-week stay at Primary Children’s Hospital following an accident on May 21st doing what he loved most, riding his electric toy tractor,” the couple wrote. “Levi was exceptionally thoughtful and considerate for his age, he was constantly thinking of others. His heart was pure, tender and oversized. Levi loved his big sister, Steeley, and playing with her was one of his greatest joys.”

In a follow-up post, Kallie opened up about the circumstances surrounding her son’s death, noting that she wanted to share something “vulnerable and hard.” She explained that there’s a creek that runs between their home and Levi’s grandparents’ house and, on the day of his passing, Levi asked to ride his tractor there.

She continued, “I explained that Grandma wasn’t home, he shouldn’t drive through the creek or the road and just to ride around the house. As he drove off, I ran back in the house. That’s a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life.” Kallie added that she “will lose sleep for eternity” over her decision not to follow Levi that day.

“Never say never because it only takes seconds and it can happen to you too,” she concluded her post. “I pray anyone who judges me or has hurtful words to say never finds themself on the receiving end of a nightmare like this.”

Following his accident, Levi was “quickly located,” per a statement from the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, and he received “life-saving measures” in the field. At the hospital, he was diagnosed with a brain injury and put on life support.

Mindy Sue Clark, a spokesperson for Spencer and Kallie, wrote in a Facebook post at the time that “Levi’s heart is beating on its own, he has a will to breathe but his sweet little brain was without oxygen too long and there is no coming back from that.”