Kallie Wright, the wife of rodeo star Spencer Wright, is speaking out following the death of their 3-year-old son, Levi.

“I’m writing this at 3 am, because per usual my mind is running wild. I’d like to share something vulnerable and hard. Unless you’ve been to my place it’s hard to paint a picture of how something like this can happen,” Kallie wrote in an emotional Facebook post shared Thursday, June 6.

Alongside her caption, Kallie included a video of her family riding on horseback on a property of farmland. She went on to describe the circumstances that led to Levi’s death.

“There is a creek that runs through our 24 acre property and separates our house from Grandma and Grandpa’s, through that creek is a road made of concrete. It’s how we’ve gotten to their house safely most days as sometimes our dirt road is a nascar raceway,” she wrote. “My kids have rode their bikes, driven their ride on toys & even walked this way a million times. Water only runs through for a short time during the year and can change over night.”

According to Kallie, her son “did not do anything he hasn’t done before” ahead of his fatal accident. “But this time the water was at its peak & strong enough to push his tractor off the road into the creek as he drove through,” she continued. “He asked me to ride his tractor and I explained that grandma wasn’t home, he shouldn’t drive through the creek or the road and just to ride around the house. As he drove off, I ran back in the house. That’s a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life. In that moment he was my responsibility alone.”

Kallie noted that she “honestly” doesn’t recall why she went back inside, adding, “Whatever it was, wasn’t more important than following him that day.”

Despite believing everything happens for a reason, Kallie admitted that she “will lose sleep over this for eternity.” She also defended herself against those who may have criticized her parenting after learning of her family’s loss.

“I know 3 things to be true,” she wrote. “1. I am not a perfect mom but I am a good mom. 2. My little boy loved me with all he had. 3. Never say never because it only takes seconds and it can happen to you too. I pray anyone who judges me or has hurtful words to say never finds themself on the receiving end of a nightmare like this.”

Levi died on June 2, two weeks after suffering a severe brain injury. Levi was hospitalized late last month after driving his toy tractor into a river in Utah. Following the accident, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office noted in a May 21 statement that Levi was “quickly located” and “life saving measures” were taken before he was transferred to a nearby hospital.

The Wright family was initially uncertain whether their son would make a full recovery, and updates about his condition were provided via social media. Family friend Mindy Sue Clark confirmed Levi’s death to People on June 3.

“Levi was the absolute best little boy,” she said. “It’s going to be tough navigating life without him.”

Kallie and Spencer are also the parents of daughter Steeley and son Brae. Spencer has yet to publicly address Levi’s death.