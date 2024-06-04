Everything the Wright Family Have Said About Their Late Son Levi

Prior to Levi’s death, rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie Wright, had been sharing updates on their 3-year-old son’s health journey.

In late May, Levi drove a toy tractor into a river and lost visual contact with his family, per a statement from the Beaver County Sheriff’s office. Levi was “quickly located” and received “life saving measures” before he was transferred to a local hospital.

The following month, Kallie gave a heartbreaking update on Levi, sharing that she and Spencer were preparing to say goodbye to their son. (Spencer and Kallie, who tied the knot in 2018, also welcomed daughter Steeley and son Brae in 2019 and 2023, respectively.)

The Wright’s family friend, Mindy Sue Clark, told People that Levi died on June 2 after he was removed from life support. “Levi was the absolute best little boy,” she told the outlet. “It’s going to be tough navigating life without him.”

Scroll down to read everything the Wright family has said about their late son Levi:

‘Mine and Levi’s Angels’

Kallie gave thanks to several people who found Levi and got him out of the water, performing “life saving measures.”

“To whoever decided to spend close to an hour reviving him and not giving up. I’d hug you if I could,” she wrote via Facebook on May 23. “The water was up to my chest and I don’t know if I could have known what to do if I did find him. All the first responders and neighbors and friends that showed up in a matter of seconds to console me or jump in the water. The 911 operator that spent maybe 30 seconds on the phone with me before taking action, they wasted no time. You’re all mine and Levi’s angels.”

‘Outpouring of Love’ Is ‘Incomprehensible’

Kallie expressed gratitude for the support she and her family had received after Levi’s incident. “There isn’t much to say today, Levi’s MRI is tomorrow afternoon and should provide more information,” she wrote via Facebook on May 23. “The outpouring of love, support, assistance & prayer is incomprehensible. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”

‘My Baby Is So Tough’

Kallie shared an encouraging update in Levi’s health. “LEVI WOKE UP!” she wrote via Facebook on May 24. “I am shook, we don’t know much but the doctor said it was OK for me to get excited about that and I AM! My baby is so tough! He got a little wild so we had to settle him down again but my heart!”

‘Long and Tremendous Road’

Kallie clarified that Levi wasn’t “fully coherent or talking” despite waking up.

“Just that he opened his eyes for a period of time, wiggled with purpose and less like just a reflex as before,” she wrote via Facebook on May 24. “We still have a very long and tremendous road ahead of us, full of unknowns.”

Kallie noted that she and her husband felt like Levi knew they were with him and “could hear” them. She added, “He’s been pretty sedated since then but has still had small periods of awakeness. He actually woke up during us talking to one of the doctors about his love of excavators and tractors! He’s about to leave for his MRI and my guess is we won’t know much for a few hours on that! I’ve been singing the excavator song and big green tractor to him and we talked about some of the things we are going to do when he breaks out of here!”

She continued: “Your prayers have moved mountains but we still need a few more! It humbles me to see Levi bring so many people together, to be the reason we are reminded of what really matters in life and to remember that GOD IS REAL! #TRexStrong.”

‘We’re Shattered’

Kallie noted that they didn’t receive positive news on Levi’s health. “The MRI wasn’t good, we’re shattered but it is just images that suggest a certain quality of life,” she wrote via Facebook on May 24. “Our real teller of all will be what Levi does over the course of a few days. Please continue to pray! I’m not giving up on my baby just yet.”

She continued: “I’m working on getting any and all neurologists or other educated professionals with expertise in this area who are willing to view his MRI. Then just seeing what my strong boys does in the next few days. You might not hear from me for a few days, we are going to focus on our Beans!”

‘Need the Prayers’

Kallie addressed her followers, writing via Facebook on May 26, “This is an experience, I pray deep in my soul you never have to know the way I am beginning to. This is a roller coaster that you go on unwillingly & blindfolded, you do not know what’s coming next. You just get to wait & ride it out. We are taking it day by day.”

Kallie noted that the term “brain injury” is “very broad,” adding that “no two brain injuries are alike.”

“Our doctor is nothing short of outstanding and I believe with all of me that her heart is invested into him, as she has provided us the most precious gift of time,” she wrote. “Something we almost did not have. Whether that is time to see if God provides a miracle to us or whether it’s time for us to research, learn and process this all in order to make the most informed decisions.”

She continued: “Every decision that Levi’s Dad and I will make will be made based on what, we the two people who know him best believe he would want. In all this, he comes first.”

Kallie noted that they are “exploring the therapies” and “getting as many professional eyes on this as possible.” She added, “We still just need the prayers. We will need them for years to come as I fear we haven’t even reached the hardest part of this.”

‘One Step at a Time’

Kallie provided another update on Levi’s health. “Levi is getting another 24 hour EEG which monitors brain wave activity now & he has another MRI scheduled Friday,” she wrote via Facebook on May 28. “Our goal this week is to extubate him (remove his breathing tube) and see if he will tolerate breathing on his own! One step at a time. Thank you for your continued prayers, support & love sent our way!”

‘Praying for a Miracle’

Kallie cleared up the “confusion and rumors” that were being spread about Levi.

“The 24 hour eeg, didn’t tell us much different from the first but it was one of the things we felt we needed to do again,” she wrote via Facebook on May 30. “They are keeping Levi comfortable, they attempted to wean sedation and he did not handle it. It was heartbreaking to watch & he is now heavily sedated until the next step. The MRI is tomorrow. It may show a difference from the first, it may not. We are checking & double checking all we can!”

Kallie noted that Levi is their “No. 1 priority” and are having “several conversations” daily with doctors to “help us better serve him.”

“I know you’re all praying for a miracle, we are too but make no mistake … Many miracles have already surrounded us during this tragedy,” she continued. “Many of you gained perspective on what truly matters in this world, many of you connected with God again & felt his presence, many of you came together to create & witness magic as a community. These are just the main ones that come to mind. I thank Levi for that.”

Kallie also noted that she knows many of her followers are “worried” about her and Spencer, but assured them that they make “a hell of a team.”

‘His Happiness Comes Before Ours’

Kallie noted that she’s “fully aware” that she doesn’t “owe anyone anything” but she wanted to provide “education and perspective” to her followers.

She said that hyperbaric chamber therapy is “not an option if a child is on a vent like Levi,” adding that he is “not medically stable enough to leave this place.”

Kallie wrote via Facebook on May 30 that if Levi “can’t breathe on his own,” then a “trach would be required.” She added, “On top of that he will require an ngtube (a feeding tube through his nose) and long term potentially a gtube which requires surgery and another man made hole through his side.”

Kallie said that she and Spencer had explored the scenarios and found that “for our situation, those therapies can’t bring Levi to where he would be happy should they even become an option.” She added, “HIS happiness comes before ours, period.”

Kallie concluded, “I’m going to close with no parent in this situation ever ‘gives up’ on their child.”

‘Our Biggest Fear’

Kallie shared an emotional message, noting that she and Spencer were getting ready to say goodbye.

“After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world’s best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear,” she wrote via Facebook on June 2. “Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this. We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go.”

She continued: “I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us.”

Kallie noted that she intended to “climb into bed” and “hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth.” She added, “I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves! I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again!”

She continued: “We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him! We love you baby beans and I can’t wait till the day you can ‘work the ground’ with me again!”