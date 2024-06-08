Kallie Wright has shared the emotional obituary penned in honor of her and husband Spencer Wright’s late son, Levi.

Kallie posted a link to the Mortuary.org note via Facebook on Friday, June 7, which notes that Levi died on June 2. He was 3 years old.

“Our sweet boy, Levi Spencer Wright, affectionately known as ‘Beans,’ was born on March 24, 2021, in Cedar City, Utah, to Spencer and Kallie Wright of Beaver, Utah,” the obituary reads. “He passed away June 2, 2024, after a two-week stay at Primary Children’s Hospital following an accident May 21st doing what he loved most, riding his electric toy tractor.”

The message continues, “Levi was exceptionally thoughtful and considerate for his age, he was constantly thinking of others. His heart was pure, tender and oversized. Levi loved his big sister, Steeley, and playing with her was one of his greatest joys. They were instant best friends. The verdict was still partially out on his baby brother, Brae, but Levi often asked to ‘hold baby.’ Levi was a die-hard Grandma’s boy, always asking to go to Gamma’s house.”

Related: Rodeo Star Spencer Wright, Wife Kallie's Family Album With 3 Kids Rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie Wright, have welcomed three kids. The couple tied the knot in 2018, one year after which they became first-time parents with the birth of their daughter, Steeley. Their family continued to expand in 2021 when son Levi was born, followed by the arrival of son Brae in […]

Levi is survived by parents Spencer and Kallie, as well as siblings Steeley, 5, and Brae, 9 months, and his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

“He enjoyed going to church with Grandma and was a Sunbeam for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Levi had mastered his colors, counting to 7 and early heavy equipment operation as Dad’s right hand man,” the obituary continues. “His Dad was who he looked up to most; he wanted to be just like him and was well on his way. He had a passion for tractors, excavators, skid steers and all heavy equipment, even his music choice followed suit-he was always asking to play Big Green Tractor and The Excavator Song.”

Related: Everything the Wright Family Have Said About Their Late Son Levi Courtesy of Kallie Wright/Facebook Prior to Levi’s death, rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie Wright, had been sharing updates on their 3-year-old son’s health journey. In late May, Levi drove a toy tractor into a river and lost visual contact with his family, per a statement from the Beaver County Sheriff’s office. Levi […]

Spencer, for his part, is a rodeo star, who — along with Kallie — took Levi to a local hospital in May after the toddler drove his toy tractor into a river. Levi was “quickly located,” per a statement from the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, and he received “life-saving measures” in the field. At the hospital, he was diagnosed with a brain injury and put on life support.

“Levi’s family would like to extend a warm thank you to the volunteers and first responders that participated in his search and rescue as well as the attentive and compassionate staff at Primary Children’s Hospital,” the obituary concluded.

Spencer and Kallie said their goodbyes to Levi earlier this month ahead of his death.