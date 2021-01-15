Back into the swing of things. Lindsay Arnold welcomed her 2-month-old daughter, Sage, in November 2020, and is already anticipating her Dancing With the Stars return.

“[Being back by next season] is the goal,” the dancer, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 14, while promoting her Move With Linds fitness program. “I’m super excited to be getting back and in DWTS shape. And then, of course, I’m super excited to dance again because that is a huge part of my fitness regimen.”

While sitting out in season 29 amid her pregnancy, the Utah native had “fun” watching the ABC show on TV. “Honestly, I enjoyed it way more than I thought,” the choreographer said. “I was a little bit worried that I would sit there and be like, ‘Oh, I wish I was doing that.’ I miss my friends, but it was such a fun perspective for me to sit back and watch these people that I love and care about so much and watch them go through a process that I know is extremely stressful and just get to enjoy it. Like, just get to sit back and be a fan. It was very incredible for me.”

Since becoming a mom, the season 25 winner’s body has become “very different.” Arnold explained, “My skin on my stomach is looser. I have a C-section scar … so that’s new to me. My abs are definitely still weak. I’m still working on getting those back to the shape that they were in before.”

The new mom, however, is “embracing” these changes because “all of those things mean that [she] gets to have Sage.”

While working out in prep for DWTS, Arnold isn’t “looking at the scale” or aiming to reach her pre-baby weight, adding, “The weight is distributed in different places and that’s fine. As long as I feel healthy.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum has been shedding pounds with Move With Linds, a workout program she filmed while pregnant. “I’m releasing those slowly,” she told Us. “We have 30 videos up on the website now, adding two videos every week. Starting in February, I’m going to be filming new content. … I think it’ll be hopefully fun for people to come along with me [on] my postpartum journey.”

The DWTS pro stunned her Instagram followers with her post-baby body progress earlier this month when she posed for vacation pics with Sage. Arnold rocked multiple bathing suits, from a striped one-piece matching her baby girl, to a yellow bikini.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi