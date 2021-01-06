Eight weeks and counting! Lindsay Arnold rocked a bikini two months after welcoming her daughter, Sage, via C-section.

“Vacation time,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 26, captioned Tuesday, January 5, Instagram photos. “Instagram husband/dad of the year goes to Sam [Cusick] who is mine and Sage’s personal photographer for this trip.”

Fellow dancers showed their support for the Utah native in the comments. “You are glowing mama!!!!!!!” Jenna Johnson wrote, while Hayley Erbert added, “Linds you look amazing!”

The season 25 winner was all smiles on the beach in a black bikini in the social media slideshow. The new mom went on to share footage on her Story of herself in a yellow bathing suit.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum gave birth to Sage in November 2020 and documented her postpartum progress with mirror selfies.

“11 days,” Arnold wrote via Instagram. “Feeling incredibly grateful for this body that carried our sweet Sage and is now feeding her and taking care of her. I think it’s easy to only feel grateful for our bodies when we feel we are at our tip top shape but I have truly never felt more proud of my body and it’s tired/sore muscles, sore nipples and my new C-section scar that will always remind me of the most special day of my life when we got to hold our little girl for the first time. Going to try and remember this feeling forever and focus more on loving my body because of what it does for me rather than how I look.”

The following month, she was “very grateful to be working out again.” Arnold posed in a black sports bra and matching leggings in December 2020, writing, “Post C-section I had to wait to be cleared by my doctor to start again and I’m so happy to say that I’m back at it and feeling good.”

The choreographer wed her high school sweetheart, also 26, in June 2015 in Utah. The pair announced in May 2020 that they were starting a family.

“A lot of people have asked, ‘Are you going to have her dance?’ Of course, if she wants to dance, I would love that because I know a lot about it,” the then-pregnant star exclusively told Us Weekly two months later. “I just really look forward to helping her find the thing that she loves to do and then being her biggest No. 1 fan.”