Postpartum pride! Lindsay Arnold rocked a nursing bra and leggings one week after giving birth to her daughter, Sage.

“Wearing my fave postpartum clothes from #kindredbravely,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 26, captioned her Sunday, November 8, Instagram Story mirror selfie. “I seriously underestimated how important a good nursing bra is.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum went on to share footage modeling her outfit, saying, “I also wanted to show you the leggings I got, seriously so freaking comfortable. [They’re] so nice because [they] give, like, a little bit of suction support, which is really good for my C-section. I am loving these.”

The Utah native announced earlier this month that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, had welcomed their baby girl. “The most beautiful surprise on this very special day,” the dancer wrote via Instagram on November 2. “Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well.”

Arnold revealed the infant’s name two days later and gave her Instagram followers more details on Sage’s arrival, eight days ahead of her due date.

“I woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 a.m. at home in bed and contractions started immediately after,” the DWTS season 25 winner captioned a photo of the newborn. “Sam and I grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital. Baby girl was still breech and I was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery. I am so grateful for the incredible team of nurses and doctors who delivered our baby girl to us safe and sound.”

The new mom shared the significance behind Sage’s moniker, writing, “She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sam’s beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn’t help but see God’s hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick.”

Fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd commented on the social media upload with heart emojis, while pregnant Witney Carson wrote, “Love her so much already. She is so beautiful and what an amazing day to come into this world! So special.”

Arnold and her high school sweetheart tied the knot in June 2015 in Utah. Five years later, they announced that they were starting a family.

“A lot of people have asked, ‘Are you going to have her dance?’ Of course, if she wants to dance, I would love that because I know a lot about it,” the then-pregnant star exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “I just really look forward to helping her find the thing that she loves to do and then being her biggest No. 1 fan.”