Lindsay Arnold: ‘No One Prepared’ Me for Nipple Pain While Breast-Feeding

Finding out the hard way. Lindsay Arnold detailed the breast-feeding struggle no one warned her about ahead of daughter Sage’s November 2020 birth.

“My nipples, TMI, but oh, my goodness,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 14, while promoting her Move With Linds fitness program. “Like, no one prepares you for that. They’re like, ‘Get the cream. You’ll be fine.’ The ointments didn’t help. I just had to tough it out.”

After a month of nursing, the Utah native was able to feed her 2-month-old daughter without experiencing so much pain.

Despite that initial hiccup, the So You Think You Can Dance alum said that breast-feeding has been a “pretty smooth process” overall. “It was natural,” Arnold told Us. “She latched great. We’ve had no issues there.”

The dancer shared her first breast-feeding selfie in November 2020, one day after her infant’s Instagram reveal. “Late nights with baby girl,” the season 25 winner captioned the selfie. “I love her so much. 1:47 a.m.”

Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, are now finding their “new schedule [and] new daily routine” as parents. “You don’t do anything without thinking about your baby,” she told Us on Thursday. “You wake up in the morning and all of your focus is on them. … It’s kind of like figuring out what works for us and finding a schedule that helps us also get time for us, but then takes care of her as well.”

The high school sweethearts tied the knot in June 2015 in Utah, announcing five years later that they were starting a family.

Now that she has given birth, the new mom “misses so many things about pregnancy.” Arnold initially “couldn’t wait” to end the experience, but now she thinks fondly of her “moisturized-looking skin” and “full belly” all the time.

She added, “Until you have a baby, you don’t realize that your belly isn’t just this blob. Like, you literally have that human inside of you. When we look at Sage, we cannot believe that she was in my stomach. Sometimes I miss that. I miss having her here, like all the time, but then we’ll have another baby. That just means I’ve got to get pregnant again.”

For now, Arnold is focusing on getting her post-baby body in shape for the next season of DWTS — with the help of her Move With Linds fitness program. “It’s been so great just to get my body moving again,” she told Us.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi