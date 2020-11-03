Nursing as a new mom! Lindsay Arnold posted a breast-feeding pic with her infant daughter hours after giving birth.

“Late nights with baby girl,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 26, captioned her Tuesday, November 3, Instagram Story. “I love her so much. 1:47 a.m.”

On Monday, November 1, the dancer revealed via Instagram that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed their little one. The couple have yet to share their newborn’s name.

“The most beautiful surprise on this very special day,” the Utah native captioned her Instagram photo taken at the hospital. “Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well. More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family. #birth #csection.”

The season 25 winner’s fellow DWTS pros showed their support in the comments. “Omg congratulations. So so beautiful,” Artem Chigvintsev commented, while pregnant Witney Carson wrote, “My heart. She’s so perfect in every way! SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO! I can’t wait to snuggle her!!!!!!!”

Arnold announced in May that she was expecting her first child, revealing the sex later that same month.

The first 12 weeks of the So You Think You Can Dance alum’s pregnancy were “very tough,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “You don’t feel like yourself,” Arnold explained at the time. “There’s so many things changing. I had a bit of nausea. I was always tired.”

While awaiting her baby girl, she turned to DWTS‘ Peta Murgatroyd for advice. “Ever since she had her baby, she’s just been like, ‘Lindsay … it is the biggest and most incredible thing that will ever happen to you. So don’t be nervous. It’s going to be incredible,’” the then-pregnant star went on to tell Us. “It was cool to have that reassurance from her before and … now [she’s like], ‘If you need anything, let me know.’”

Arnold called Murgatroyd, 34, a “huge inspiration” since the Burn the Floor alum welcomed her son, Shai, with Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 2017 and returned to the ABC show. “It’s been very cool for me to watch her do that and realize just because I’m having a baby doesn’t mean I’m done with what I love to do,” Arnold explained.