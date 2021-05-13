Color him confused! Lisa Kudrow‘s son, Julian Stern, mistakenly thought that Jennifer Aniston was his mother after spending time on the Friends set.

“He really was obsessed with Jen,” the Easy A star, 57, told Conan O’Brien on Wednesday, May 12. “He’d fly into her lap. Well, she’s a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from.”

The actress added, “But then at home, she’d be on TV, and he’d go, ‘Mommy!’ … He got a little confused.”

While the aspiring director, 23, “hasn’t seen every episode,” he was motivated to watch the series as a kid since his classmates were fans. “He kind of felt like he had to so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching,” Kudrow explained to O’Brien, 58. “And he did really think that everybody else was very funny on the show.”

The Emmy winner shares her son with husband Michel Stern — and the couple quarantined apart last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were all together in the desert because we have a house there. And then there was the lock-in, so we just stayed put. But that house needed work,” Kudrow explained to Jimmy Kimmel in May 2020 of being apart from the advertising executive, 63, on their 25th anniversary. “And then what happened was, it got to be hotter, as it does in the Palm Springs area, so it was too hot for me. We were like, ‘Oh, well. Does it matter? I love you. You still love me? Yeah. Great. We’re good.’”

She and Stern have kept their son out of the spotlight over the years, but Kudrow did open up about his college experience in 2018.

“I think I’m handling it really well — and, you know, like a mature adult — happy that our son is away … and independent. It’s hard,” the Los Angeles native told Kimmel, 53, when Julian headed to the University of California. “I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He’s independent and good.”

The Comeback alum celebrated Julian’s 23rd birthday via Instagram on Friday, May 7, writing, “FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!”

Aniston, 52, commented on the social media upload: “Happy Birthday, Juls!!! Feels like yesterday that you arrived.” Their former Friends costar Courteney Cox chimed in, “Happy Birthday Julian!!”