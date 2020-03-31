Gone too soon. Christy McGinity opened up about her 2-week-old daughter Violet’s death on Monday, March 30.

“Since our Sweet Violet passed away, it’s been so hard grieving over her,” the Little Women: LA star, 42, wrote on Instagram. “We have received so many heartfelt prayers, thoughts, flowers from all our friends and family. For that we are very thankful.”

The reality star’s boyfriend, Gonzalo Justo Carazo, reposted the social media upload, which featured the infant’s feet.

The couple announced their loss on March 23, telling Us Weekly in a statement: “It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels. We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.”

Violet arrived on March 6, seven weeks ahead of her due date, at 3 pounds, 15 ounces and 15 inches. “Our sweet Violet Eva has arrived,” the Lifetime personality wrote via Instagram at the time.

The following week, McGinity shared a video of her husband signing the infant’s birth certificate with a thumbs-up.

Carazo posted a one-week update from the NICU on March 13, writing, “Thank U for making me a Dad and bringing me an entire new perspective during your first week of Life. We love you so much!”

He and the California native started dating in 2019 after being friends for years, announcing in September of that same year that they were expecting their first child together. (The actress also shares daughter Autumn and son Trenton with her first husband.)

“I’m so excited that we are having a baby,” the Death to Smoochy star wrote at the time. “What a big blessing. Good things come to those who wait. Our bundle of joy is coming April 2020.”

McGinity was previously married to Todd Gibel in 2014, and the former couple’s divorce was finalized one month before Violet’s birth.

Learn everything you need to know about CBD, Omega 3s, and Essential Oils. Subscribe to WELLNESS ACADEMY: CBD, Omega-3’s & Essential Oils below.

