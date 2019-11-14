



is expanding her family! The Little Women: LA star is pregnant with her and husband’s third child, Us Weekly confirms.

“Life is about to get even more chaotic and joyful in the Spring with our new blessing!” the pair told Us in a joint statement on Thursday, November 14. “So excited to finally be able to share this big news (and not have to hide the growing belly anymore!) and really enjoy this pregnancy. We are feeling all the emotions right now as our party of four becomes a party of five!”

The Dancing With the Stars season 23 alum, 39, and the actor, 44, who already share daughter Penelope, 4, and son Grayson, 3, are expecting their newest arrival in March.

“Getting pregnant a second time was worth all the convincing I had to do!” Jolé told Us exclusively in 2016 when their son arrived. “Penny now gets to grow up with a baby brother! Grayson is the perfect addition to our little family, and I’m already excited about what the future holds! I now live for being a mom and can’t wait to keep our family growing. Too soon? Lol.”

When the Texas native first found out that she was expecting Penelope in 2015, however, she was “shocked.” She told Entertainment Tonight at the time: “It has been suggested maybe there are possibilities for extreme health risks with Joe and I and that’s something to think about, but currently the child is living healthy in the womb. Why think negative when I’m this far along?”

Although they currently have their hands full at home with both members of their brood — not to mention another little one on the way — the pair enjoy slipping away for date nights when they can.

“We love going to the golf range,” the reality star told Us exclusively in December 2018. “I know that sounds so random. I didn’t even know about golfing prior to [Gnoffo]. But we’ve been doing it ever since. It’s a fun experience.”

The Lifetime personality added, “We are planning a trip to Italy to renew our vows! It’s pretty exciting.”

Jolé and Gnoffo wed in 2015 in Illinois.

People was the first to report the pregnancy news.