Logan Paul’s Fiancée Nina Agdal Debuts Baby Bump

Logan Paul and his fiancée Nina Agdal are glowing parents-to-be.

Agdal, 32, debuted her baby bump Thursday, May 16, as she and Paul hit the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party in New York City.

The expecting couple posed for photos and beamed for the cameras as they cradled Agdal’s growing bump.

Speaking to Extra on the red carpet, Paul and Agdal talked about recently finding out their baby’s gender. The stars revealed they are expecting a girl in a rather unique way — a wrestling match.

Related: Logan Paul's Ups and Downs Over the Years Influencer Logan Paul has had his fair share of controversies on his way to becoming a professional boxer. Paul began gaining traction for his six-second videos on the social media app Vine in 2013. In 2015, he began posting on YouTube and quickly had one of the most-subscribed YouTube channels with 23.6 million subscribers as […]

Agdal said that her WWE star fiancé initially “wanted a boy,” but Paul explained that he’s since fallen in love with the idea of being a “girl dad.”

“It took three days. I’ll be honest with you… It took three days before I was like, ‘This is awesome.’ The idea of having a girl now is awesome, I’m in love with it… I can’t imagine anything else,” said the WWE United States Champion.

“But at first it was a little daunting, you know. My mind got like, ‘I’m a guy, I know how like guys treat girls. It’s not always fair. Life is hard.’ And it took me a little bit to get over, but now I can’t imagine having anything else than a baby girl, and I couldn’t be more excited,” he continued.

“I realized this, all of my concerns about being a girl dad are based around 14 to 15 years from now, right when she becomes like a teenager and is like, ‘I’m going to do what I want, Dad,’” Paul said. “That’s where my anxiety comes from, but it’s so far out from now and I think those first 13 years are really what matters, and it’s going to be the best time of our lives and now I’m excited.”

Now that Paul’s come around to the idea of being a girl dad, Agdal predicts their little one will be obsessed with her father.

“She’s going to be like Daddy’s girl, that’s what happens,” she said.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

The couple announced that they are expecting with a sweet Instagram post on April 15.

“Another Paul coming this Fall 👶🏼 @ninaagdal,” Paul wrote alongside photos of him and Agdal kissing while he holds up sonogram photos of the baby.

Paul and Agdal began dating in 2022 and got engaged in July 2023.