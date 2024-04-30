Logan Paul surprised wrestling fans by bringing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to night two of the WWE Draft.

In a video posted to X on Monday, April 29, Paul, 29, could be seen exiting his car outside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, while the crowd inside cheered. Mahomes, 28, was then pictured onscreen greeting Paul as the crowd cheered even louder for the three-time Super Bowl champion.

“We’re in KC (Kansas City), I had to show up with the legend, Patrick Mahomes!” Paul said. “This guy’s the greatest quarterback in the league, bro.”

Paul, who is the current WWE United States Champion, then took the stage with YouTube personality and rapper IShowSpeed, where Paul had announcer Samantha The Bomb introduce Mahomes to the crowd.

“Real quick, before we get started, y’all know we got a real special guest in the house tonight,” Paul began. “Samantha, why don’t you do a nice intro for the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes.”

After the camera panned to Mahomes hyping up the crowd, Samantha continued, “Please welcome, two-time NFL MVP, three-time Super Bowl champion, the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes!”

This isn’t the first time Mahomes and Paul teamed up for something involving the WWE. Paul – who signed a contract with WWE in 2022 following his guest appearance at WrestleMania 38 – posted a video with the NFL superstar via X in January.

“Pat Mahomes. You’re a champ. I’m the U.S. champ. How about my belt for your Super Bowl ring?” he said in the clip, which has over 115,000 views as of publication.

“You got a lemonade Prime?” Mahomes asked, referencing Paul’s sports drink company. After Logan brought him the beverage, Mahomes continued, “Well, fantastic … This is what I needed.”

As Paul put Mahomes’ championship ring on, he joked, “[This is] going straight to the pawn shop, baby.”

Mahomes’ appearance on Monday Night Raw comes days after his star-studded charity gala in Las Vegas, which benefited his and wife Brittany Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. His longtime teammate, Travis Kelce, was also in attendance with girlfriend Taylor Swift, and even surprised attendees by auctioning off Eras Tour tickets.

“All right, all right, all right now! I think I was just talking to my significant other,” Kelce, 34, said on Saturday, April 27, per social media footage. “We might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket.”

He continued, “Has anyone heard of the Eras Tour? There might be a fun game where there are four tickets to the Miami, New Orleans or Indianapolis dates when the Eras Tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up?”

After a rousing bidding war, with Kelce running through the ballroom, the tickets ended up selling for $80,000. The funds raised will support the nonprofit launched by Mahomes, who then tossed signed footballs into the crowd for an additional $10,000 each.