Love Is Blind stars Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski have officially welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

A rep for the couple confirmed to People that the duo welcomed daughter Galileo Terri Rayne on April 26.

“We are so in love with our precious, beautiful baby girl,” the reality stars told People on Friday, May 10. “We are forever changed and are so blessed to spend the rest of our lives loving her. She is our moon, our stars, the center of our universe.”

The couple, who met on season 4 of the Netflix reality show, announced in November 2023 that they were expecting baby No. 1.

“It’s a bit nerve-racking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing,” Bliss, 34, told People at the time. “Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It definitely brought us a ton of joy.”

Bliss also noted how she surprised Zack, 33, with the baby news by giving him a cake that read “I Love You Dad.”

“So Bliss is like, ‘Open the cake,’ and I read it and says, ‘I Love You, Dad.’ And I’m like, ‘What? Why is your mom calling me that?’” he joked to the outlet. “I was incredibly happy. We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen.”

Nearly three months after the exciting news, the season 4 Love Is Blind cast reunited to attend Bliss and Zack’s baby shower.

Zack later revealed that the shower was themed “in memory of [his mother],” sharing a photo of butterfly-themed cookies and cupcakes.

“My mom’s favorite color was green and she loved butterflies,” he wrote via Instagram Story in February. “The butterfly is also a beautiful symbol of her life. I really wish she could be there with us as everything she ever wished for my sister and I comes true. But she always had faith it would. Love you mom.”

Bliss reshared the photo to her Instagram Story, writing, “I know she’ll be watching over our girl, always.”

Zack and Bliss connected in the pods on Love Is Blind, but Zack ended up proposing to another connection — Irina Solomonova. The twosome broke things off one week later and he got back together with Bliss.

“I would say I made a mistake with not picking Bliss [in the first place],” Zack told Us Weekly in March 2023. “I knew that when I ended it [with Irina] and was kind of dealing with that. I don’t know how much you could see of the turmoil that I was going through, but when I did end it, then my very first thing was I wanted to go and tell [producers] to bring [Bliss] back and that I had made the wrong choice, but I knew I had to live with the decision.”

Zack and Bliss wed in the finale.

“I think we both had a pretty strong understanding of what we were gonna say when we got up there,” Zack told Us at the time. “So I didn’t, honestly, have any concerns. It was intense, for sure, but we had spent a lot of time talking about, ‘Is this the right move? Are we doing the right thing here?’ So I think we both kind of had solidarity moving into the wedding.”