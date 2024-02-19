It was a Love Is Blind reunion for the season 4 cast when they came together to attend Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski’s baby shower.

The group struck a pose in front of white, pink and gray balloons while Bliss, 34, stood in the center cradling her baby bump. She reposted the snap to her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 18, with the caption, “LIB Family.”

Zack, 32, revealed on Saturday, February 17, that the baby shower was themed “in memory of [his mother],” sharing a photo of butterfly-themed cookies and cupcakes.

“My mom’s favorite color was green and she loved butterflies,” he wrote via Instagram Story. “The butterfly is also a beautiful symbol of her life. I really wish she could be here with us as everything she ever wished for my sister and I comes true. But she always had faith it would. Love you mom.”

Bliss reshared the pic via her Instagram Story on Sunday, writing, “I know she’ll be watching over our girl, always @zackgoytowski.”

The couple announced in November 2023 that they were expecting their first child together, due in spring 2024. (Their pregnancy also marks the first Love Is Blind baby.)

“It’s a little bit nerve-racking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing,” Bliss told People at the time. “Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy.”

Bliss surprised Zack with the baby news by giving him a cake that read “I Love You Dad” — which initially confused him.

“So Bliss is like, ‘Open up the cake,’ and I read it and it says, ‘I Love You, Dad.’ And I’m like, ‘What? Why is your mom calling me that?’” he joked, adding, “I was incredibly happy. We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen.”

Bliss and Zack met during Love Is Blind season 4, which aired in 2023. Zack ultimately left the dating pods engaged to Irina Solomonova, but the pair called it quits. After he and Bliss reconnected, the pair were one of three couples to tie the knot during the season 4 finale, which aired in April 2023.