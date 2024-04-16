Luann de Lesseps Says She Wishes She Spent More Time With Her Kids

If Luann de Lesseps could turn back time, there’s one thing she wishes she could tell herself when it comes to motherhood.

“I wish I spent more time with them,” Luann, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly of her children while promoting Dr. Daryl Gioffre’s Acid-Kicking Alcohol Alkalizer and her Cabaret Tour. “I was always with them but I was busy. I was on the show for so long. The kids weren’t that much on the show.”

Luann noted that her daughter Victoria was on The Real Housewives of New York City more than her son Noel. She added, “Noel shies away … that’s not his thing.”

“We wear so many hats as women,” Luann said. “We are busy arranging, organizing, the house and the career and the marriages and the school system. So it’s busy work and it’s one that doesn’t get enough accolades.”

As for her biggest parenting challenge now, Luann told Us, “Small kids, small problems, bigger kids, bigger problems.”

“It’s just getting them together and finding time for the family to be together,” Luann added, noting that Noel lives in Brooklyn while Victoria is in Europe visiting her father. “So for me, the challenge is keeping us all together and sitting down for meals together and holidays together. And so yeah, that’s probably the biggest challenge. And that and parking tickets … Still gotta pay the parking tickets.”

Luann shares her kids with ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps, whom she was married to from 1993 to 2009.

Her ups and downs with her children have played out in the public eye, making headlines in 2018 when she was sued by her ex and their kids because of an alleged breach in the pair’s divorce settlement.

They claimed that Luann didn’t create a trust that would entitle the kids to a $3.1 million estate in Sag Harbor, New York. They also alleged that Luann threatened to sell the house and buy another in upstate New York while withholding the kids’ share of the money.

In September of that year, Luann gushed that “everything is great” with her kids during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “You know, it was a big hiccup about me wanting to get a house upstate and not being in the Hamptons, so I decided to keep the Hamptons home and I’m getting a house upstate in any case,” she said. “So it all worked out.”

When she’s not wearing her motherhood “hat,” Luann can be found taking her Cabaret tour, Marry F Kill, international. “I loved putting together this show,” Luann said. “It’s really a lot of fun. People are loving the show.” Luann dropped her new single “Marry F Kill” on March 23.

While she’s hitting the road for her tour, Luann won’t forget her Acid-Kicking Alcohol Alkalize. “I suffer with acidity,” Luann said. “And so I need things that are going to keep my body, and we all do, we all need to keep our body basic … I put in my coffee every morning, takes the acidity out of coffee. And it tastes like chocolate, so I can’t live without it now.”

