Madonna went all out to celebrate her twin daughters, Estere and Stella, in honor of their 12th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Twin Virgos! ♍️♍️. Estere and Stella!!! I blinked and you are almost teenagers. Time is a ferocious Beast!!” Madonna, 66, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 26, alongside a video montage of moments from their party set to Stevie Wonder’s song “Happy Birthday.”

She continued: “You are both SO FIERCE -talented-opinionated-and full of LIFE. Can’t wait to read the next chapter.. LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH !!! 💜💚💛🩵🩷💛💙♥️🖤🤎🤍.”

Madonna threw her daughters a bash in their backyard. In the clip, the girls can be seen swimming in the pool and riding golf carts with their friends. There was also a giant inflatable water slide for partygoers to enjoy. The singer and her daughters later went horseback riding for a spell.

In addition to the outdoor activities, Stella and Estere enjoyed watercolor painting sessions with their pals inside a tent. Madonna also had an airbrush station set up where guests could design T-shirts, hats and more.

Stella rocked a T-shirt and hat with her nickname, “Stelly,” emblazoned on it, while Estere opted for her full name. Their mom wore a hat with the word “Boy Toy” graffitied on top. The trio posed for a photo together in their matching caps.

There was an ice cream truck present for the event for everyone to enjoy soft-serve cones. Later in the evening, the group had fun at a pizza-making station with an outdoor pizza oven.

When the party moved indoors, the home was covered with pastel balloons and roses scattered around the room. Madonna posed with pal Stella McCartney as they set up the balloon display. The twins blew out their own set of birthday candles on their respective treats, which included a plate of donuts and beignets.

Madonna adopted Stella and Estere from Malawi at age 5 in February 2017. In addition to the twins, the Grammy winner is also the mother of daughter Lourdes, 27, whom she shares with her ex Carlos Leon, son Rocco, 23, whose father is director Guy Ritchie, and son David and daughter Mercy, both 18 and also adopted from Malawi.

Earlier this month, Madonna shared a sweet family photo of her and all her children together. “La Dolce Vita,” she captioned the group shot.

Last month, Madonna brought Stella and Estere to the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, and the trio walked the red carpet. In addition to posing together, the group snapped a pic with the movie’s stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.