Darling debut! Ashley Petta showed off her daughter Mila Rose’s nursery two weeks after the Married at First Sight star and her husband, Anthony D’Amico, welcomed their baby girl.

The new mom held her swaddled newborn in the Wednesday, January 30, Instagram shot. The mother-daughter pair stood in Mila’s nursery, which featured the little one’s name in white script across a pink wall. The writing was surrounded by flowers, with a white crib just below it.

“Being a mommy has always been a dream of mine,” Ashley captioned the photo. “Now that my daughter is here I feel like all my dreams are finally coming true.”

The reality star and her husband welcomed Mila Rose on January 12, and the couple opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about their first week with the newborn.

“We were so tired the first four days, we didn’t know if we were coming or going! Any sound or hiccup she made at night we shot up like a lightning bolt,” Anthony revealed. “All Ashley would have to do is tap my shoulder and I would go into startle response, like, ‘What’s going on? Where’s the baby?’ But after the first few days, we got into more of a routine and that has been great.”

The new mom added: “Being a mommy is hard work but I’m loving every minute of it. She’s already grown so much in such a short period of time, it’s crazy.”

Ashley and Anthony, who met on season 5 of Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, announced that they were expecting their first child together on Instagram in August 2018. They shared two pics showing off an ultrasound photo.

“We are over the moon and can not wait to welcome our child into the world,” the mom-to-be said at the time. “We cant wait for this next journey in our lives to begin!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!