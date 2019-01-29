It’s been just over two weeks since former Married at First Sight stars Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico welcomed their first daughter, Mila Rose, and while it’s been a lot of work, they’re both crazy about their family of three.

“We are doing really well,” Ashley, 31, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Being a mommy is hard work but I’m loving every minute of it. She’s already grown so much in such a short period of time, it’s crazy.”

Anthony, 35, couldn’t agree more … but did admit that the first week was a little bit intense.

“We were so tired the first four days, we didn’t know if we were coming or going! Any sound or hiccup she made at night we shot up like a lightning bolt,” he reveals to Us. “All Ashley would have to do is tap my shoulder and I would go into startle response, like, ‘What’s going on? Where’s the baby?’ But after the first few days, we got into more of a routine and that has been great.”

The couple first appeared on season 5 of the Lifetime series, which aired from April to August 2017. In August 2018, they announced they were expecting their first child. Their daughter arrived three weeks early. “Girls seem to be the first born on both of our families, so we can’t say we were surprised but there was a small part of us thinking, ‘Well, I guess it could be a boy?’” Ashley said in a statement to Us at the time.

One week after Mila’s birth, Ashley shared a sweet photo on Instagram revealing she was “so in love” with her little girl. “Mila is one week new today! She loves daddy’s kisses, sleeping on mommy and eating her hands,” she captioned the pic of her baby sitting up on the couch.

Scroll through the exclusive photos from Mila’s newborn photo shoot below.