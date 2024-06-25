Mandy Moore admitted that being seven months pregnant with her third child hasn’t been a piece of cake as the mother of two kids under the age of 4.

Although Moore, 40, said she’s feeling “really good” on the Tuesday, June 25, episode of The View, she acknowledged that “chasing two toddlers around is not for the faint of heart.”

The View cohost Sara Haines gave Moore some encouragement, saying, “I have three under 5. You put your head down and you just do it. It’s possible. You just keep going.”

Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith are parents to sons Gus, 3, and Ozzie, 19 months. They have revealed their third child will be a girl.

“I feel really grateful,” Moore noted. “Grateful to my body that it’s able to do this. It’s so wild being a woman.”

The actress is even more thankful for her growing family given that she once thought she might not be able to get pregnant in the first place.

“I was told that I had cartilage on top of my uterus and that I’d have to have some special surgery before I could ever get pregnant,” she explained. “Lo and behold, that ended up not being the case. But it was a year of going back and forth and trying to figure out exactly what was happening with my body.”

Moore continued, “Everybody’s fertility journey is so vastly different. I’m glad there’s more of a dialogue in helping destigmatize the conversation around it.”

Last month, Moore and her former This Is Us costars Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan dropped the first episode of their rewatch podcast, “That Was Us.” The experience of watching the show from the beginning has been a surreal one for Moore — and one that has equipped her with some very meta parenting advice.

“I watch the episodes and there are certain things my character does or Milo’s [Ventimiglia] character does that I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s incredible,’” Moore said on The View. “I’m going to bank that for when I find myself in that particular situation with my children.”

Moore and Goldsmith announced they were expecting their third child in May via Instagram with a photo of their two sons wearing shirts reading “Big” and “Middle.”

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” Moore wrote, referencing the characters of Kate, Kevin and Randall from This Is Us. “Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓”