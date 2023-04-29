A good move. Mark Wahlberg packed up his family, leaving Los Angeles for Las Vegas last year, and the relocation has been great for his four teenagers.

“They love Vegas,” the Ted star, 51, told E! News on Wednesday, April 27. “I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there, it’s been great.”

Wahlberg shares daughters Ella, 19, Michael, 17, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 13, with wife Rhea Durham, who he married in August 2009. During an appearance on The Talk in October 2022, the Uncharted star revealed that he and Durham, 44, put their $87.5 million Beverly Hills estate on the market and moved to Sin City.

“To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us,” he explained at the time. “We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”

His youngest, Gracie, is collecting blue ribbons for horseback riding.

“So proud of you Gracie❤️😘,” Wahlberg captioned a photo of his daughter and her horse Bernadette with a first place ribbon from the Temecula Valley National Horse Show via Instagram on Monday, April 24.

Her mother is just as proud. “When your trainer gets you and your horse in perfect sync and you go Wahlberg savage mode for 27 seconds taking first place 🥇 ‼️💛,” Durham captioned a video of Gracie with her horse in competition on Saturday, April 29.

When she isn’t scoring accolades at horse shows, she’s dunking on her dad like any other 13-year-old. Grace poked fun at her father while modeling his clothing line, Municipal Sport Utility Gear, earlier this month.

“Municipal from head to toe,” the teenager said in an Instagram video shared to the actor’s account. Grace impersonated her father in the clip, showing off her sportswear before plugging Performance Inspired — a line of workout supplements cofounded by Wahlberg.

“Performance Inspired, inspire to be better. Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes,” she said, imitating her dad’s trademark phrase.

Grace then poked fun at his strict sleep schedule. “What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m. I gotta go to bed,” she said, prompting laughter in the background.

In addition to horseback riding and good-natured ribbing, the family also enjoys the entertainment in their new hometown. “I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars,” Wahlberg shared with E! News. “I’ve seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There’s so much to do in Vegas and it’s so exciting.”